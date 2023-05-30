Central Islip bank robbed

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit Detectives are investigating a bank robbery that occurred in Central Islip on May 30.

A man entered Bethpage Federal Credit Union, located at 233 South Research Place, at 9:36 a.m. and passed note to a teller demanding cash. The teller complied and the suspect fled on foot with cash northbound through the parking lot.

The robber was described 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 7 inches tall with dark skin. He was wearing sweatpants, a plaid hooded sweatshirt and a medical mask.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the robbery to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852- 6555 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.