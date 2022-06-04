Centereach man arrested for narcotics and illegal weapon

Suffolk County Police today arrested a man for selling narcotics and possessing a firearm after police conducted a search warrant in Centereach on June 3.

Police began an investigation after what appears to be an overdose death at the end of May. Suffolk County Police Narcotics detectives, with the assistance of Suffolk County Police Emergency Service Section officers and Sixth Precinct officers executed a search warrant at the residence of Robert Williams of Centereach at approximately 4 p.m.

Police found more than 200 Oxycodone pills, a quantity of Codeine and a loaded revolver.

Williams, 21, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree and Criminal Possession of a Firearm. He will be held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on June 4.

* A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.