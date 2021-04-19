Car enthusiasts welcome back fundraiser

1 of 17

The pandemic may have caused it to be canceled last year, but the annual Cars and Guitars Classic Car Show and Fundraiser came back stronger than ever Sunday, April 18, in the Miller’s Ale House parking lot in Commack.

Throughout the late morning and early afternoon, hundreds viewed the classic cars on display. Hosted by East to West Classic Cars, the event raises money for the national nonprofit Hope For The Warriors, which provides assistance to combat wounded service members, their families, and families of those killed in action. East to West Classic Cars president Dean Nichol said the club has had a relationship with the nonprofit for 10 years, and 91 cents on every dollar donated goes to the cause. Nichol said this year the event was so popular that they ran out of room after 700 car owners showed up to display their vehicles. He added that 30% more than 2019 was raised for the cause.

The event also included entertainment by the band RPM and Friends.

According to a press release from the car organization, Robin Kelleher, president and founder of Hope for the Warriors, was in attendance April 18.

“I left with tears in my eyes as I drove away, after such a tough year in 2020 finally some normalcy,” Kelleher said.