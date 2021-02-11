Beautiful Split Level Ranch In Head of the Harbor!

Welcome to this lovely Country Home in beautiful Head of the Harbor Stony Brook. This well maintained 5 bedroom, 3 bath split level ranch also has ample room for entertaining inside and out. Situated on 2 acres of lush property, this home features 2 fireplaces, 5 skylights, 2 family /entertaining rooms, and a master bedroom with a master bath. A stunning 25×50 built-in swimming pool with a large deck offers room to entertain as well.

$929,000

For more information click here