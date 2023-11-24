By Samantha Rutt

On a chilly Sunday afternoon, Nov. 12, at Tompkins Cortland Community College, Ward Melville High School varsity girls soccer team secured a decisive 4-0 victory over Monroe-Woodbury to claim the New York State Class AAA championship and the program’s second consecutive state title.

The Lady Patriots exuded an air of unwavering confidence from the opening whistle, dominating possession and orchestrating a relentless attack that left their opponents scrambling to keep pace.

The Patriots dominance materialized into tangible results in the 13th minute when Adriana Victoriano, a junior forward, capitalized on a perfectly placed long pass from Aliya Leonard to send the ball hurtling into the back of the net, breaking the deadlock and igniting the team’s offense.

Just eight minutes later, the Patriots lead doubled, courtesy of a well-executed corner kick from team co-captain Marissa Tonic, which found the head of co-captain, Peyton Costello, who deftly guided the ball into the goal.

“We got one goal quick,” said head coach John Diehl. “And we got another one quick, just all of a sudden, the score was 2-0. We felt confident we could do well but were more surprised that we would be up by two.”

With a commanding 2-0 advantage, Ward Melville continued to press, attacking the Monroe-Woodbury defense. The Patriots efforts were rewarded again in the 33rd minute of play when Sarah Jablonsky stepped up for a penalty kick, extending the lead to 3-0.

In the final seconds of the half, Costello, a senior defender, with an assist from her sister Maddie, a junior midfielder, scored the Patriots fourth goal.

As the halftime whistle blew, the Patriots had firmly established themselves as the dominant force on the field, leaving Monroe-Woodbury reeling from their relentless onslaught. During the halftime huddle, coach Diehl reminded his players to keep their composure and confidence as they worked to close out the game in the second half.

“It’s just about composure,” he told the team. “If we stay composed and stick to the game plan, then this game is ours.”

The second half saw the Patriots continue to dictate the tempo of play, maintaining their composure and showcasing their exceptional ball-handling skills, but there were no

more goals.

As the final buzzer sounded, with the score at 4-0, the team went into a frenzy of jubilation.

The Patriots triumph marks a momentous achievement in their illustrious soccer history, solidifying their position as a New York State girls soccer powerhouse. Their dominant display on the field and their unwavering determination throughout the championship tournament may inspire generations of future Patriots to strive for excellence.

“We try to honor, celebrate and promote these championships so the younger athletes see this and want to be a part of a winning team and a winning program.” Three Village school district athletic director Kevin Finnerty said. “But at the same time, it’s not always about the wins. It’s about being part of a great program.”

The back-to-back champs were greeted with a true homecoming celebration as their bus pulled into the parking lot late Sunday evening.

“The local fire department came out with their fire trucks, and parents and community members came at 10 o’clock to welcome the team back,” Finnerty said. “Not only were the parents there, but school administrators, teachers and younger kids came out to see these athletes in a really nice way.”

The Patriots executed another season without loss, comprising an impressive 19-0-3 record. Yet, there was a slow start with a 0-0 draw against St. Anthony’s in September.

“The biggest challenge we had at the beginning of the year was finishing our opportunities,” Tonic said. “We had so many chances and shots in the game, but we couldn’t put it in the back of the net. We overcame this by continuously practicing and putting in the extra work when needed.”

Tonic, a senior, has been a member of the varsity squad since her freshman year. She spoke about the chemistry the girls have on and off the field and its significance in the team’s achievements.

“The chemistry between all the girls on the field was a key element that contributed to our success throughout the season,” Tonic said. “Another key element was what we wanted so badly to be NYS champions two times in a row. We lost a lot of seniors last year, but we didn’t want to stop the success they brought to the team to stop this year.”

Camaraderie also proved to be a critical factor in the Ward Melville girls success, as cultivating a winning environment took time and perseverance.

“It took time to get that camaraderie, and that kept growing as we kept winning,” Diehl said. “The girls were out there supporting each other. They may not [all] be representing the team on the field, but they’re still an essential part of our program.”

“The emotions were just unreal, and having to experience the win another time was even better,” Tonic said. “It truly is an incredible feeling.”