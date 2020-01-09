Teen Reported Missing from Stony Brook Group Home

Suffolk County Police 6th Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate a teenager who was reported missing in September.

Erica Lathan voluntarily left a group home, located at 1413 Stony Brook Road, Sept. 3, 2019, at approximately 8:50 p.m. She left the home with another female resident and could possibly be in New York City.

Lathan, 17, is black, 5 feet 5 inches tall, approximately 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Lathan’s location to call the 6th Squad at 631-854-8652 or 911.