Wanted for Rocky Point Burglary

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole audio equipment from a Rocky Point business in September.

A man allegedly stole speakers and a tablet from the North Shore Beach Property Owners Association, located at 55 Clubhouse Drive, at approximately 10:21 p.m. on September 19. The property was valued at approximately $1,180.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.