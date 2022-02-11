Terryville SOUPer Bowl 2022

By Deniz Yildirim

Terryville Road Elementary School will once again host its Souper Bowl.

The student council has decorated boxes to represent the two teams headed to the Super Bowl. From Feb. 2 to Feb. 11, students will “root” for the LA Rams or Cincinnati Bengals by placing donated food items into that team’s box.

Student council advisor Dana Urbinati and social worker Tiffany Liebling are thrilled about this initiative.

“This game will only have winners!” said Liebling, who has started to collaborate with the American Legion Food bank. Together they will help families right here in our community.

Principal Annemarie Sciove is excited to see the kids “compete” this way.

“There are so many families who need help,” she said. “This project not only helps them, but it’s our core beliefs in action.”

Deniz Yildirim is a librarian at Terryville Road Elementary School.