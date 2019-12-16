Northport Tigers Maul Newfield Wolverines, 69-33 SportsTimes of Huntington-NorthportVillage Times Herald by Rita J. Egan - December 16, 2019 0 62 1 of 24 Northport's Sophia Yearwood lets a three pointer fly in a on the road against Newfield Dec. 13. Photo by Bill Landon Northport’s Sophia Bica with the jumper in a League III contest against Newfield Dec. 13. Bill Landon photo Savannah Bond shoots for three in a league III matchup against Northport Dec. 13. Photo by Bill Landon Newfield’s Raiyah Reid drives the lane in a home game against Northport Dec. 13. Photo by Bill Landon Newfield’s Raiyah Reid shoots for three in a home game against Northport Dec. 13. Photo by Bill Landon Raiyah Reid drives the lane for Newfield in a home game against Northport Dec. 13. Photo by Bill Landon Raiyah Reid drives the lane for Newfield in a home game against Northport Dec. 13. Photo by Bill Landon Senior forward Madison Roman scores for the Wolverines at home against Northport. Bill Landon photo Northport’s Kerry Dennin gets mugged in the paint in a road game against Newfield. Bill Landon photo Kerry Dennin goes up for the score for the Tigers in a road game against Newfield. Bill Landon photo Kerry Dennin goes up for the score in a road game against Newfield. Bill Landon photo Northport’s Kerry Dennin goes up top in a road game against Newfield. Bill Landon photo Newfield freshman Isabelle LeBron drives the baseline in a league III matchup against Northport Dec. 13. Photo by Bill Landon Haylie Budd lets a three pointer fly in a league III matchup against Northport Dec. 13. Photo by Bill Landon Newfield senior Haylie Budd shoots in a league III matchup against Northport Dec. 13. Photo by Bill Landon Northport’s Allison Soule looks for an open shooter Dec. 13. Bill Landon photo Allison Soule scores for the Tigers on the road against Newfield Dec. 13. Photo by Bill Landon Tess Maline shoots from the top of the key for Northport in a League III contest Dec. 13. Bill Landon photo Northport's Sophia Yearwood lets a three pointer fly in a on the road against Newfield Dec. 13. Photo by Bill Landon Northport’s Sophia Bica battles in the paint with Newfield’s Chinelle Nelson in a League III contest Dec. 13. Bill Landon photo Northport’s Kelly McLaughlin brings the ball up court for the Tigers in a League III contest against Newfield Dec. 13. Bill Landon photo Newfield’s Chinelle Nelson battles her way to the rim against two Northport defenders in a League III contest Dec. 13. Bill Landon photo Megan Spina with the rebound for the Wolverines in a league III matchup against Northport Dec. 13. Photo by Bill Landon Northport’s Kelly McLaughlin drives to the basket in a League III contest against Newfield Dec. 13. Bill Landon photo On the road, Northport was too much for Newfield as the Tigers powered their way to a 69-33 League III victory over the Wolverines Dec. 13. Northport’s Sophia Yearwood stood atop the scoring charts draining five treys, two field goals and a free throw for a team high 20 points. Kerry Dennin netted 13 points and Danielle Pavinelli banked 10. Raiyah Reid led the way for the Wolverines with six field goals, a triple and two free throws for 17 points. Teammates Megan Spina and Madison Roman tacked on 6 points apiece. The win lifts Northport to 3-0 and deals the Wolverines their first loss of the season dropping them to 4-1.