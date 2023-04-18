Youth Abilities Day coming to Middle Country Public Library

The Middle Country Public Library in Centereach is hosting its Youth Abilities Day: A Special Needs Resource Fair on Friday, April 28, from 4-7 p.m., at 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach. This event is provided in partnership with Stony Brook University’s Occupational Therapy students and Middle Country Special Education PTA.

Youth Abilities Day is free and open to all. The fair features approximately 20 organizations representing a wide array of specialties, including sports, music, baking, healthcare, therapies and more.

The Super Mario Bros. characters will be available for photos during the event, along with a space to unwind in a sensory room. The library’s Flashing Fingers Sign Language Club will perform at 6 p.m.

Youth Abilities Day is about helping individuals with disabilities and their families find the right resources to enrich lives. MCPL strives to provide a diverse array of educational and recreational resources for patrons of different backgrounds, abilities, ages and interests to ensure that the library has something for everyone.

For more information about the fair, contact the youth services department at Middle Country Public Library at 631-585-9393 ext. 559. Pre-registration is encouraged over the phone or on the library’s website, www.mcplibrary.org.