Daniel Gale Sotheby’s in Stony Brook to host (Not So Scary) Halloween event for children tonight

Happy Halloween! Children under the age of 10 are invited to join Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty in Stony Brook (1061 Route 25A) for a night of tricks, treats, and everything in-between from 5 to 7 p.m. Featuring costumes, arts & crafts, giveaways, raffles, (not so) scary stories, and so much more! Free! No registration necessary.

For more information, call 631-689-6980.