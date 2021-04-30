You’re invited! Sweetbriar Nature Center hosts a Baby Shower for Wildlife on May 2

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown invites the community to a Baby Shower for Wildlife on May 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. Come celebrate nature as it comes alive in the Spring with beautiful flowers, vibrant green leaves and of course, baby animals. Help the Center prepare for the busy spring baby season! Hundreds of young wild animals will rely on lifesaving care. Your gift during the Wildlife Baby Shower will ensure the smallest animals — from squirrels and bunnies to hummingbirds and ducklings — get the nourishment and medical care they need to thrive. At the event you will meet some of the ambassador animals and learn about why they are permanent residents at the center. Tickets are $5 adults, $10 children. See the wish list below. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Purchase a special gift today and bring it with you to the event or drive by and drop off your donation at the front door.