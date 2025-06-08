Your Turn: Setauket Harbor Task Force — Eight years of water testing

1 of 3

Eight years of water testing

By George Hoffman

Almost a decade ago, Laurie Vetere and George Hoffman had a conversation about water quality concerns in Setauket Harbor and decided to form a group of like minded residents to work on improving water quality and the marine environment in the harbor. Out of that decision the Setauket Harbor Task Force was formed.

Since then a hardy group of local residents wake up twice a month at sunrise, from May through October and head out into the harbor with sophisticated equipment funded by the US EPA and take water quality readings in a dozen locations in Port Jefferson and Setauket harbors.

Setauket Harbor Task Force is part of a 50 harbor water quality monitoring program on both sides of the LI Sound in partnership with Save the Sound. The water quality data collected under the Unified Water Study, is compiled and categorized in an biannual water quality report card for the Long Island Sound. This data is used by municipalities, marine scientists and others to monitor the water quality health of Long Island Sound harbors.

Port Jefferson and Setauket Harbors continually rank in the top five harbors for water quality in the Long Island Sound.

This year marks the eighth year that Setauket Harbor Task Force has participated in the water quality monitoring program and is always looking for volunteers that like to get up early and be on a boat as the sun comes up. If interested contact www.savesetauketharbor.org.