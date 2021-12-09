Your Turn: Port Jefferson Dickens Festival extended through Dec. 18 Arts & EntertainmentColumnsCommunityEventsPort Times RecordYour Turn by TBR Staff - December 9, 2021 0 36 File photo by Kyle Barr/2019 By Allan Varela Welcome to Dickens in December! The 25th annual Charles Dickens Festival has been gently extended with activities on Saturday, Dec. 11 and 18. The Village will present two concerts per day, one in the Masonic Lodge and one in the Village Center’s Skip Jack room. The not-to-be-missed Festival of Trees will delight all those who visit the Village Center’s second floor and the streets will once again play host to a host of Dickens street characters. Saturday the 11th features Dave K at the Masonic Lodge at 1 p.m. and Sweet Melody Music Studio with the Blue Music Company and Sterling Sax at the Village Center at 3 p.m. Saturday the 18th features the Dorian Consort string trio at the Masonic Lodge at 1 p.m. with Songs of the Season returning at 3 p.m. in the Village Center. The concerts are free and masking up is highly recommended. Come on down to say ‘happy holidays’ to our beloved Chimney Sweeps and hear caroling groups perform throughout the Village. The restaurants have all prepared a holiday repast, while the stores are ready to fulfill those special holiday gift requests. So, come one, come all — a splendid time is in store for everyone. Allan Varela serves as chair for the Greater Port Jefferson-Northern Brookhaven Arts Council which hosts the Port Jefferson Charles Dickens Festival.