Your Turn: National Garden Week is right around the corner

By Alice Dawes

National Garden Week takes place annually in the first full week of June. This year it is held from June 1 to 7. It is spearheaded by National Garden Clubs, a nonprofit national organization headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri that promotes the love of gardening, floral design, and civic and environmental responsibility.

The day is about bringing more awareness to the importance of gardening and preserving gardening traditions and practices by passing on knowledge to new gardeners. Most importantly, the day is about simply enjoying gardening.

The Three Village Garden Club, organized over 90 years ago, is a member of the National Garden Clubs along with 30 other local garden clubs on Long Island. The club meets weekly on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Setauket Neighborhood House and welcomes our community members to join us to learn about gardening skills, environmental action and civic programs to enhance our community. Information about our current meeting topics can be found at threevillagegardenclub.org and selecting ‘upcoming events’ in the tool bar.

The club protects and enhances our Three Village Garden Club Arboretum at the end of Bates Road in Setauket and encourages all to visit and enjoy a walk through nature. Pets on leashes only, please!

The club provides educational programs on floral design, gardening pointers and youth creative projects through Emma Clark Library’s educational program series. With Emma Clark we also provide a Teddy Bears’ Picnic every summer at the Three Village Garden Club Arboretum for our younger neighbors to enjoy.

National Garden Week is a time to have an adventure in planting, create and savor our wonderful gardens and the plants we grow there. Plant something new, make a bouquet for your home and introduce our children to the wonders of growing with nature during National Garden Week

Author Alice Dawes has been a member of the Three Village Garden Club for over 20 years.