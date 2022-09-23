Women’s EXPO returns to Middle Country Public Library Oct. 6

Popular marketplace of LI women entrepreneurs back for its 22nd year.

Save the date! The highly popular Women’s EXPO heads back to the Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach on Thursday, October 6, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Featuring more than 80 vendors, the indoor event provides a marketplace for Long Island women entrepreneurs who create or distribute a variety of products, including jewelry, pottery, soaps, food and more. This event is a great opportunity to support local women entrepreneurs while shopping for holiday gift giving.

The Women’s EXPO is presented by the Middle Country Library Foundation. Proceeds will help to support the library’s Miller Business Center, which supports regional economic development by meeting the information needs of the business community, promoting a literate and job-ready workforce, and providing employment information and career exploration opportunities. Sponsors include TD Bank, People’s Alliance Federal Credit Union and BankUnited.

“We are excited to be back celebrating women entrepreneurs on Long Island with the 22nd annual Women’s EXPO, after two years of limitations due to the pandemic.” says Sophia Serlis-McPhillips, the Director of the Middle Country Public Library.

For more information go to www.WomensEXPOli.org or call 631-585-9393, ext. 296.