SBU Sports: Women’s basketball downs the St. Francis Terriers 75-59 Arts & EntertainmentSportsStony Brook University by Press Release - December 16, 2022 0 1 #15 Shamarla King takes a shot during last Saturday afternoon's game. Photo from Stony Brook Athletics The Stony Brook University women’s basketball team came out victorious in the clash of New York State teams, as the squad knocked off the St. Francis Brooklyn Terriers 75-59, inside Island Federal Arena on Dec. 10. The Seawolves’ offense was paced by four different student-athletes finishing with over 10 points for the second time this season as graduate guard Anastasia Warren, senior guard Gigi Gonzalez, junior guard Shamarla King and sophomore forward Sherese Pittman combined for 57 of Stony Brook’s 75 points. The tandem of Warren and Gonzalez gave the Seawolves their first 12 points of the game after Warren cashed in on her first two three point attempts and Gonzalez knocking down her next two three pointers. The squad would keep the momentum on their side following a layup by junior forward Nyajuok Toang that gave Stony Brook an 11 point lead and capped off its 10-0 run with two minutes remaining in the first quarter. The Seawolves would head to the second quarter with a nine point lead as St Francis Brooklyn’s junior forward Bella Green converted a driving layup to decrease the Terrier’s deficit to seven before Gonzalez answered back with her own driving layup with 24 seconds left to play in the first quarter. Stony Brook did not let up in the second quarter and took its biggest lead of the half from a three pointer by junior guard Kelis Corley to give the squad a 30-15 hold with 4:30 left in the half. The Terriers did fight back and cut the lead to five points, but a buzzer-beater by Gonzalez gave the Seawolves a 36-29 lead heading into half. After halftime, Stony Brook did not slow down as it outscored St. Francis Brooklyn by nine points and shot a blazing 15-of-28 from the field (53.6%) in the second half. Pittman was a wrecking force in the paint during the third quarter, scoring eight points to push the lead to 11 points with 10 minutes remaining. Warren took control in the fourth quarter, scoring seven of her team-high 21 points to lead the Seawolves to a 75-59 victory. Stony Brook’s biggest lead came in the final 48 seconds of the contest when it increased the deficit to 17 after freshman guard Khalis Whiting converted two free throws. Stony Brook returns to action when it takes on Maryland Eastern Shore at Island Federal Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 21 with tip-off scheduled for 2 p.m.