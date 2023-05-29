Woman killed and man seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Islandia

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a crash that killed a woman and seriously injured her passenger on May 29 in Islandia.

Erika Figueroa was driving a 2010 Ford Edge eastbound on the Long Island Expressway, between exit 58 and exit 59, with her boyfriend Juan Reyes in the front passenger seat, when the vehicle left the roadway, struck the center median, spun around, and struck the right guardrail at approximately 2:40 a.m.

Figueroa, 26, of Medford, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where she was

pronounced dead. Reyes, 34, of Medford, was transported to the same hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.