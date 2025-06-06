Woman found shot to death in Moriches

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman in

Moriches on June 6.

A woman called 911 after finding her daughter, Rebecca Roth, dead of a gunshot wound in a Hyundai

Elantra in the Tall Oaks Apartments parking lot outside their residence, located at 63-10 Long Tree Lane, Moriches, at 8:20 a.m. Roth, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-

6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.