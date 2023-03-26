Woman found dead inside submerged car in Stony Brook Harbor

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death of a woman who was

found in her car in the water in Stony Brook on March 26.

Sixth Precinct police officers responded to Stony Brook Boat Ramp, located on Shore Road, after a 911

caller reported a vehicle in the water at approximately 6:45 a.m. Officers located Harriet Farish inside a

2020 Kia Telluride in the water. Farish, 76, of Stony Brook, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-

6392.