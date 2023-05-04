Woman dead, baby in critical condition from crash with mini bus in Yaphank

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a mini bus in Yaphank on May 4.

A vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 101 and collided with a mini bus traveling eastbound on Express Drive South at 7:35 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle, a female in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a baby in the vehicle was transported to Long Island Community Hospital and was then transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital where she is listed in critical condition. The baby is between 1-year-old and 18-months.

The driver of the mini bus, a 73-year-old male, and a matron on the bus, a 61-year-old female, are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. There were no children on the bus.