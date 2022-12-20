Woman critically injured in Farmingville motor vehicle crash Police & Fire by Press Release - December 20, 2022 0 36 File photo Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that critically injured a woman in Farmingville on Dec. 17. Gilma Liceth-Perez was driving a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta southbound on Leeds Boulevard, making a left turn onto Portion Road, when her vehicle was struck by a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe traveling westbound on Portion Road at 1:56 p.m. Liceth-Perez, 45, of Patchogue, was transported by the Farmingville Fire Department to Stony Brook University Hospital where she was listed in critical condition. Her passenger, Dayanara Perez-Reyes, 19, of Patchogue, and the driver of the Hyundai, Emma Vilmenay, 20, of Babylon, were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.