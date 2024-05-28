Woman critically injured in Coram motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a woman in Coram on May 28.

Rosemary Kappen was driving a 2010 Ford Fusion southbound on Route 112 when she attempted to make a left turn onto Barone Drive and her vehicle was struck by a southbound 2006 Toyota at approximately 6:10 a.m. Kappen, 59, of Medford, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition. The driver of the Toyota, Barbara Raynor, 75, of Eastport, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.