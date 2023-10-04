Woman crashes car into Bethpage Federal Credit Union in Port Jefferson Station

Photo: Terryville Fire Department Facebook page.
A woman driving a Toyota Prius accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and crashed her vehicle into Bethpage Federal Credit Union, located at 4900 Nesconset Highway in Port Jefferson Station, on October 2 at 11:57 a.m., according to Suffolk County Police.

The Terryville Fire Department responded to the scene and posted photos of the incident on their social media page.

A female employee was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was not injured.

This press release will be updated as more information becomes available.

