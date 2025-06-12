Woman arrested for leaving child unattended in vehicle in Deer Park

Suffolk County Police arrested a Greenlawn woman on June 12 after she left her child unattended in a vehicle

in Deer Park.

Police were notified by a Tanger security guard after a passerby reported a child left in a car seat in a

Nissan Rogue, in the parking of 152 The Arches Circle at 11:15 a.m. When police arrived, the mother,

Yesenia Pinilla, returned to her vehicle where she was arrested. The boy, 21 months, was left alone for

approximately 20 minutes while the vehicle was running.

Child Protective Services was notified. The child was unharmed and released to his father.

Pinilla, 36, was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and will be held overnight at the

Fourth Precinct and will be arraigned on June 13.