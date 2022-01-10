Wolverines too much for T-Birds SportsSuffolk CountyTimes of Middle Country by Bill Landon - January 10, 2022 0 37 Newfield senior Gina Oliveria drives the baseline in a road game against Connetquot Jan 6. Photo by Bill Landon 1 of 18 Newfield junior Abigail Daniels with the rebound for the Wolverines in a 55-39 win on the road against Connetquot Jan 6. Credit: Bill Landon Newfield senior Gina Oliveria pushes up-court in a road game against Connetquot Jan 6. Bill Landon photo Newfield senior Gina Oliveria drives the baseline in a road game against Connetquot Jan 6. Photo by Bill Landon Newfield senior Gina Oliveria scores for the Wolverines in a road game against Connetquot Jan 6. Bill Landon photo Newfield sideline. Newfield junior Madison Brooks lays up for the Wolverines in road win against Connetquot Jan 6. Bill Landon Newfield junior Madison Brooks looks for the rebound in road win against Connetquot Jan 6. Bill Landon Senior Megan Spina goes to the rim for Newfield in a 55-39 win on the road against Connetquot Jan 6. Credit: Bill Landon Senior Megan Spina shoots for Newfield in a 55-39 win on the road against Connetquot Jan 6. Credit: Bill Landon Newfield senior Megan Spina scores in road win against Connetquot Jan 6. Bill Landon Senior Megan Spina drives the baseline for the Wolverines in a 55-39 win on the road against Connetquot Jan 6. Credit: Bill Landon Newfield freshman Payton Martin drives the baseline for the Wolverines on the road against Connetquot Jan 6. Credit: Bill Landon Newfield sophomore Raiyah Reid scores two of her team high 28 points against Connetquot Jan 6. Landon photo Newfield sophomore Raiyah Reid lays up for two against Connetquot Jan 6. Bill Landon photo Newfield sophomore Raiyah Reid with an around the back drive against Connetquot Jan 6. Bill Landon photo Newfield sophomore Raiyah Reid scores two of her team high 28 points against Connetquot Jan 6. Landon photo Newfield sophomore Sarah Murphy battles in the paint for the Wolverines in a road win against Connetquot. Bill Landon photo Newfield sophomore Sarah Murphy scores on a put-back for the Wolverines in a road win against Connetquot. Bill Landon photo The T-Birds of Connetquot stayed within striking distance by the halftime break, but the Newfield Wolverines stretched their legs in the 3rd quarter behind the hot hand of sophomore Raiyah Reid — who led her team in scoring for the 55-39 victory Jan, 6. Reid hit 11 field goals a triple and 3 from the free throw line for 28 points. Megan Spina the senior netted 6 field goals a free throw for 13 points along with 12 rebounds and Abigal Daniels banked six. The win lifts the Wolverines to 2-3 in league play 3-6 overall. Newfield retakes the court Jan. 10 at home against Lindenhurst. Tip-off is schedule for 5 o’clock. — All photos by Bill Landon