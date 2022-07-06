WMHO’s Pop-Up Saturdays bring family fun to Stony Brook Village

1 of 4

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization will be hosting seven Pop-Up Saturdays at the Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main St., Stony Brook on Saturdays from July 9 to Aug. 20, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. This family friendly summer series will be filled with animals, magic, music, art and even Tai Chi.

Pop-Up Saturdays are free to the public and except where noted, will take place in Stony Brook Village Center’s Inner Court (by the Rustic Loft and Crazy Beans). Rain dates are the following day. The events are sponsored by Edward Jones located at 97 Main Street in Stony Brook Village.

On July 9, experience the Magic of Amore from 2 to 3 p.m., and meet kittens and cats from North Fork Country Kids Rescue Vixen from 2 to 4 p.m.

On July 16, Sweetbriar Nature Center of Smithtown will bring birds of prey and touchable animals from 2 to 3 p.m. and Silent Mind Tai Chi from 3 to 4 p.m.

On July 23, Brenda and Burke will be performing original and cover songs in the genres of R&B, Roots, Blues and Contemporary Acoustic from 2 to 4 p.m. in front of the Stony Brook Post Office, and Silent Mind Tai Chi returns from 3 to 4 p.m.

On July 30, Caricature artist Marty Macaluso (no rain date) will visit the village and draw caricatures of individuals and groups from 2 to 4 p.m. Silent Mind Tai Chi will also take place from 3 to 4 p.m.

On August 6, Sweetbriar Nature Center returns with birds of prey and animals to touch from 2 to 4 p.m., as well as Silent Mind Tai Chi from 3 to 4 p.m.

On August 13, enjoy storytelling and singing by Johnny Cuomo from 2 to 3 p.m. and enjoy the music of Burke and Brenda at the Stony Brook Post Office from 2pm to 4pm.

On August 20, the last pop-up Saturday, Little Shelter Animal Rescue and Adoption Center will visit the center with adoptable dogs from 2 to 4 p.m. and the last Silent Mind Tai Chi class will take place from 3 to 4 p.m.

To learn more about Pop-Up Saturdays and the Ward Melville Heritage Organization, call 631-751-2244.