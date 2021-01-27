WMHO’s new Master Class series kicks off Jan. 29

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization in Stony Brook will offer a new Master Class series, “Here for You,” which will take place each month, from January to June.

“Here for You” will feature everything that Stony Brook Village has to offer to Long Islanders. Participants will be able to choose the format that is most enjoyable for them — in person or virtually.

Subscriptions for the entire series is $85 per person, which includes a “taste kit” from the Crushed Olive, a “Stony Brook Village Booklet” with insider tips from experts in cooking, mindfulness exercises, floral arrangements and photography, and special “hot” deals throughout Stony Brook Village.

Participants will be a part of six content-rich experiences that span across the arts, health, science, history and culture. The monthly series will include virtual tours of Madagascar, South America and Europe, culinary lessons, open-air guided tours of Stony Brook Village, and much more.

The first class of the series, which will take place on Friday, January 29, is titled “The Power of Flowers” and features the Village Florist and Events owner Amanda Haggquist. In this virtual workshop, participants will utilize a floral arrangement kit, learn about popular winter flowers and arrangement techniques, and discover the origins of flower arranging. This class is available without the seasonal subscription at $20 per person.

Upcoming programs include guest appearances by Mona Rossero, owner of the Crushed Olive; Guy Reuge, the Executive Chef of the Mirabelle Restaurant; primatologist Patricia Wright and her husband, wildlife photographer Noel Rowe; and professional meditation and spirituality guide, Michael Opisso.

To learn more about the “Here for You” series and to register, call 631-751-2244.