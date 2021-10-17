WMHO to host ‘A Taste of the Tavern’ event at historic Brewster House

Experience the transformation history of the Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO)’s Brewster House (c. 1665) and Long Island on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. in their new program, “A Taste of the Tavern.”

Taking place at the authentic Brewster House and Tavern in Setauket, “A Taste of the Tavern” is designed to bring participants on a journey through three centuries of life in Setauket and on Long Island.

Interactive stories include the origins of the Brewster House, the role of Nathaniel Brewster in local and international history, the occupation of the British during the American Revolution, the Culper Spy Ring, 17th century witch trials, African slavery, indigenous indentured labor, and the history of Colonial women.

Guests will also enjoy an authentic bohea tea, the notorious tea that culminated the Boston Tea Party.

Admission is $12 per person and reservations are required. In-person, masks required regardless of vaccination status.

For more information on “A Taste of the Tavern” and to reserve your spot, call 631-751-2244.