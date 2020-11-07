WMHO scarecrow competition is a haunting success

On October 30, the Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO) hosted a Zoom meeting to announce the winners of the 30th Annual Scarecrow Competition.

Over 45 scarecrows lined the walkways of Stony Brook Village in October as the public voted for their favorites to receive cash prizes in three categories, a total of eight winners.

In the Previous Winners and Professionals Category, the Groomery came in second place and Mr. and Mrs. SpongeBob came in first place.

In the Adult and Family Category, there were three winners. In third place, Space Cadet, in second place, Harmony, and in first place, GRIMM.

In the Children’s Category there were also three winners. In third place, Baby Shark, in second place Chicken Love, and in first place, SpongeBob SquarePants.

To learn more about Ward Melville Heritage Organization and other upcoming events, including the 2020 Holiday Tree Competition, call 631-751-2244 or visit www.stonybrookvillage.com.