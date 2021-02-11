Winners of TBR News Media’s How I Met My Mate contest announced

Patrice and Jimmy Perreca, Sound Beach

It was Thanksgiving weekend 1995. I was recently divorced and a teacher colleague and I decided that we should go out that Friday night. We decided on the Unitarian Church in Stony Brook, where they held gatherings for singles. Chairs forming circles of ten were throughout the room. A moderator posed questions we each had a minute to answer. We moved to different circles and at the end of the night, I found myself sitting next to a guy who had been in the first group! His name was Jim and he told me later at the diner where we went for coffee that he had planned that! We were married in 1997 and still celebrate Nov. 24th as a special anniversary!

Sue and Dave Rosner, East Setauket

What a love story! When romance starts again at age 57, the second time around can be the best!

Sue and Dave met on Match.com 10 years ago. He said it was her smile that attracted him to her profile picture, and she said it was his blue eyes. As it turned out, they both had easy going personalities, enjoyed outside activities, music and adventure. Similarly, together they had 3 daughters who became instant friends once they met. Their first date was at “Sweet Mamma’s” in Northport for brunch. Dave brought along their Zodiac Signs, which matched them as well! Now married for 8 years, they truly are each other’s soul mate!

Robin and Cliff Lemkin, East Setauket

It was a lovely fall day in 1983. I was strolling around the Smith Haven Mall when I realized it was time for an eye exam. Off I went to Sterling Optical.

As I was settling into the exam chair, this very handsome, adorable and very single Optometrist entered the room. The examination began. Dr. Lemkin looked into my beautiful green eyes. He proceeded to tell me that I had the most Captivating Corneas, the most Ravishing Retinas and the most Iridescent Irises that he had ever seen!

Shortly after we went on our first date. We were married on May 25th, l986 at the North Shore Jewish Center. Cliff and I were the first guests to stay in the honeymoon suite at the newly opened Danfords Hotel.

Glen & Tara Grippe, Setauket

We met in 11th grade in the hallways of Ward Melville High School. We were high school sweethearts and even attended the 1990 Ward Melville Senior Prom together. We recently celebrated 25 years of marriage in November of 2020 and have two children, Connor and Emily who are both college students.

Kate and Larry Passaretti, Setauket

Larry and I met in an evening business course at Nassau Community College in 1978. We’re blessed with two children … a wonderful son-in-law and grandson and a sweet future daughter-in-law!

Life is good and we feel fortunate to maintain good health so we can enjoy all that is to be. As my dear Dad used to always say to be happy in life you need three things:

“… someone to love … something to do … and something to look forward to …”

… we look forward to our son’s wedding this summer!!

And a post from TBR News Media’s Instagram …

Our Moms were pregnant at the same time. He was born three weeks after me and we played together in my sandbox as toddlers. So, pretty much known each other forever. Reconnected on FB after 25 years without speaking.

— Kristen Memoli, Huntington

Thank you to all who participated in TBR News Media’s How I Met My Mate contest! Congratulations to Patrice and Jimmy Perreca of Sound Beach! They win dinner for two at Bliss Restaurant in East Setauket with a choice of dining in or takeout. Happy Valentine’s Day!