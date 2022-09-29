Winners of Gallery North’s juried Outdoor Art Show announced

1 of 13

Gallery North in Setauket hosted its 56th annual Outdoor Art Show & Music Festival on Sept. 17 and 18.

The two-day event, which attracted over 5,500 visitors, showcased the works of 106 juried exhibitors offering original paintings, prints, photography, ceramics, pottery, woodwork, glassware, artisan created jewelry, handmade crafts, decorations and clothing .

Juried by Marianne Della Croce, Executive Director of the Art League of Long Island; Lorena Salcedo-Watson, Lecturer and Director of Undergraduate Studies in the Department of Art at Stony Brook University; and contemporary artist Tom Brydelsky, awards were granted for each art category, including wood craft, fiber art, glass art, jewelry design, paiting in oil and acrylic, ceramis and pottery, graphic and drawing, watercolor and pastel and photography along with Best in Show and Honorable Mentions.

Gallery North’s Executive Director Ned Puchner had the honor of presenting the awards. The winning artists will be featured in Gallery North’s Winners Circle Exhibition in 2023.

And the awards go to:

Best in Show: John Deng

Outstanding Wood Craft: John DiNaro

Outstanding Fiber Art: ­Diana Parrington

Outstanding Glass Art: Justin Cavagnaro

Outstanding Jewelry Design: Gail Neuman

Outstanding Painting in Oil and Acrylic: Mary Jane van Zeijts

Outstanding Ceramics and Pottery: Jessamyn Go

Outstanding Work on Paper – Graphic and Drawing: Cassandra Voulo

Outstanding Work on Paper – Watercolor and Pastel: Myungja Koh

Outstanding Photography: Holly Hunt

Honorable Mentions: Karen Kemp, Diane Bard and Toni Neuschaefer

Photos by Kate Schwarting/Gallery North