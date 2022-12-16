WINDOW SHOPPING: Decorating contest in Port Jefferson Village spreads holiday cheer

WINDOW SHOPPING: Decorating contest in Port Jefferson Village spreads holiday cheer

by -
0 7
1 of 16
Lavender & Co.
The SoapBox
Fame and Rebel
Pasta Pasta
Luna Nova
Torte Jeff Pie Co.
Tabu Boutique
Pattern Finders
Sue La La Couture,
Skinmed Spa
Sue La La Couture,
The Spice & Tea Exchange
Tabu Boutique
The Amazing Olive
Participating businesses will have this sign in their window.

By Heidi Sutton

Creativity is in full display in the Village of Port Jefferson as more than 20 businesses take part in a Holiday Window Decorating Contest. Shoppers can vote for their favorite window display at any of the participating businesses or by scanning the QR code on the flyer located outside the store.

Participating businesses include The Amazing Olive, Breathe, Century 21 Icon, Curry Club Saghar, Fedora Lounge, Fetch Doggy Boutique, Fame and Rebel, Lavender and Co., Organically Connected Dispensary and Kombucha Tap Bar, Luna Nova, Pattern Finders, Port Jeff Salt Cave, Pasta Pasta, Pattern Finders, The Spice and Tea Exchange, SkinMed Spa, The SoapBox, Sue La La Couture, Tabu Boutique, Torte Jeff Pie Co., The East End Shirt Company, The Smokin’ Gentleman and WILD Plant Shop. Winners will be announced in the first week of January, 2023.

The festive event is sponsored by the Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call 631-473-1414.

Photos by Heidi Sutton

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 6

0 18

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply