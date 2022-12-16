WINDOW SHOPPING: Decorating contest in Port Jefferson Village spreads holiday cheer Arts & EntertainmentBusinessCommunitycontestHolidaysPhotographyPort Times RecordVillage of Port Jefferson by Heidi Sutton - December 16, 2022 0 7 1 of 16 Lavender & Co. The SoapBox Fame and Rebel Pasta Pasta Luna Nova Torte Jeff Pie Co. Tabu Boutique Pattern Finders Sue La La Couture, Skinmed Spa Sue La La Couture, The Spice & Tea Exchange Tabu Boutique The Amazing Olive Participating businesses will have this sign in their window. By Heidi Sutton Creativity is in full display in the Village of Port Jefferson as more than 20 businesses take part in a Holiday Window Decorating Contest. Shoppers can vote for their favorite window display at any of the participating businesses or by scanning the QR code on the flyer located outside the store. Participating businesses include The Amazing Olive, Breathe, Century 21 Icon, Curry Club Saghar, Fedora Lounge, Fetch Doggy Boutique, Fame and Rebel, Lavender and Co., Organically Connected Dispensary and Kombucha Tap Bar, Luna Nova, Pattern Finders, Port Jeff Salt Cave, Pasta Pasta, Pattern Finders, The Spice and Tea Exchange, SkinMed Spa, The SoapBox, Sue La La Couture, Tabu Boutique, Torte Jeff Pie Co., The East End Shirt Company, The Smokin’ Gentleman and WILD Plant Shop. Winners will be announced in the first week of January, 2023. The festive event is sponsored by the Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call 631-473-1414. Photos by Heidi Sutton