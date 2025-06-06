Willow + Harlow opens in Port Jefferson Village

The Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce (PJCC) hosted a ribbon cutting for Willow + Harlow Candle Company and Studio on May 23. Located at 208 East Main Street, the shop specializes in all-natural, non-toxic soy candles.

Owner Christine Santos provides immersive experiences in candle making classes as well as other workshops that range from baking, stamping and painting.

Pictured from left, Brett Sceravino (PJCC Director), Ron Schlumpf (PJCC Director), John Huber (PJCC Director), Nancy Bradley (PJCC Director), owner Christine Santos, her parents and her son, Port Jefferson Mayor Lauren Sheprow, Port Jefferson Trustee Xena Ugrinsky, and Julie Vitrano (PJCC Member).

For more information, call 631-260-5473 or visit www.willowharlow.com.