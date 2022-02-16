Wildcats WIN!

Wildcats WIN!

by -
0 8
Shoreham-Wading River junior Kelsey Hughes looks for the rebound in the Wildcats quarter-final playoff game against Islip Feb. 15. Bill Landon photo
1 of 26
Shoreham-Wading River junior Annie Sheehan scores for the Wildcats in their quarter-final home playoff game against Islip Feb. 15. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River senior Carlie Cutinella sets the play for the Wildcats in their quarter-final playoff game against Islip Feb. 15. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River junior GraceAnn Leonard lays drives to the basket for the Wildcats in their quarter-final home playoff game against Islip Feb. 15. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River junior GraceAnn Leonard scores from the paint in their quarter-final home playoff game against Islip Feb. 15. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River junior GraceAnn Leonard reverses direction for the Wildcats in their quarter-final home playoff game against Islip Feb. 15. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River junior GraceAnn Leonard in traffic for the Wildcats in their quarter-final home playoff game against Islip Feb. 15. Bill Landon photo
Inbound
Shoreham-Wading River junior Kelsey Hughes looks for the rebound in the Wildcats quarter-final playoff game against Islip Feb. 15. Bill Landon photo
Loose ball
Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River senior Mia Rosati looks for the rebound in the Wildcats quarter-final playoff game against Islip Feb. 15. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River senior Mia Rosati banks two for the Wildcats in their quarter-final playoff game against Islip Feb. 15. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River senior Mia Rosati banks two for the Wildcats in their quarter-final playoff game against Islip Feb. 15. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River senior Mia Rosati lays up for two for the Wildcats in their quarter-final playoff game against Islip Feb. 15. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River senior Mia Rosati battles her way to the rim for the Wildcats in their quarter-final playoff game against Islip Feb. 15. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River junior Sophie Costello lays up for two in the Wildcats quarter-final playoff game against Islip Feb. 15. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River’s Sophie Costello battles down low for the Wildcats in their quarter-final playoff game against Islip Feb. 15. Photo by Landon
Shoreham-Wading River’s Sophie Costello drives the lane for the Wildcats in their quarter-final playoff game against Islip Feb. 15. Photo by Landon
Shoreham-Wading River junior Sophie Costello lays up for two in the Wildcats quarter-final playoff game against Islip Feb. 15. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River’s Sophie Costello takes flight for the Wildcats in their quarter-final playoff game against Islip Feb. 15. Photo by Landon
Shoreham-Wading River junior Sophie Costello from the line in the Wildcats quarter-final playoff game against Islip Feb. 15. Bill Landon photo
Tie score 42-42. Landon photo
Time out Wildcats
Time out Shoreham-Wading River. Landon
Wildcats WIN!
Advantage Wildcats. Landon

With the score tied at 42-42 with :09 seconds left in regulation Sophie Costello drove the lane for the Wildcats scoring two as she fell to the floor with :06 seconds left.

The Wildcats sank one more from the free throw line as time expired to win 45-42 in the quarter-final playoff game at home against Islip Feb. 15.

Costello led her team in scoring with 19, GraceAnn Leonard netted 12 and Mia Rosati banked 8.

The Wildcats the class A3 seed will travel to West Babylon the A2 seed for the semi-final round Feb. 18. Game time is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are available online here at gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAXI.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 168

0 105

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply