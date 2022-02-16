Wildcats WIN!

1 of 26

With the score tied at 42-42 with :09 seconds left in regulation Sophie Costello drove the lane for the Wildcats scoring two as she fell to the floor with :06 seconds left.

The Wildcats sank one more from the free throw line as time expired to win 45-42 in the quarter-final playoff game at home against Islip Feb. 15.

Costello led her team in scoring with 19, GraceAnn Leonard netted 12 and Mia Rosati banked 8.

The Wildcats the class A3 seed will travel to West Babylon the A2 seed for the semi-final round Feb. 18. Game time is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are available online here at gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAXI.