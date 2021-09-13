Wildcats blowout Royals in season opener

Wildcats blowout Royals in season opener

by -
0 12
Port Jefferson senior quarterback Luke Filippi breaks to the outside on a keeper in the Royals season opener against Shoreham-Wading River. Bill Landon photo

Shoreham-Wading River running back Max Barone was a one-man wrecking crew as the senior powered his way in to the endzone five times in the Wildcats season opener 42-7 victory at Port Jefferson in a league IV matchup Sept 11.

The Royals struggled to find traction until late in the 3rd quarter when senior line-backer John Sheils recovered a Wildcat fumble and punched in for the Royals’ lone touchdown on the day. Port Jeff senior Kyle Yannucci’s kick was good to trail 35-7.

Will Hart, the freshman running-back for the Wildcats, found the end-zone midway through the 4th quarter and Ryan Farron’s foot drilled the uprights for the final score. Farron was perfect on the day nailing all six extra points.

The Royals look to regroup when they retake the field in a road game against Greenport/Southold/Mattituck Sept 17. Kick is at 6 p.m.

The Wildcats are back in action at home to take on Miller Place Sept 18 with a 1 p.m. start.

All photos by Bill Landon

1 of 15
Full house.
Shoreham-Wading River quarterback Dylan Zahn throws over the middle in the Wildcats season opening win on the road Sept 11. Credit: Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior running-back Max Barone dives for the endzone in the Wildcats season opening division IV win on the road Sept 11. Credit: Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior running-back Max Barone powers his way up the left side in the Wildcats season opening division IV win on the road Sept 11. Credit: Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior running-back Max Barone after a TD in the Wildcats season opening win on the road Sept 11. Credit: Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior running-back Max Barone powers his way up the middle in the Wildcats season opening win on the road Sept 11. Credit: Bill Landon
Port Jefferson senior quarterback Luke Filippi throws deep in the Royals season opener against Shoreham-Wading River. Bill Landon photo
Port Jefferson senior quarterback Luke Filippi breaks to the outside on a keeper in the Royals season opener against Shoreham-Wading River. Bill Landon photo
Port Jefferson senior quarterback Luke Filippi throws over the middle in the Royals season opener against Shoreham-Wading River. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River senior wide-receiver Liam Leonard bolts up the left sideline in the Wildcats season opener on the road Sept 11. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior wide-receiver Kyle Yannucci runs the right side-line for the Royals in a league IV matchup at home Sept. 11. Bill Landon photo
Full house.
Royals cheer
Port Jeff junior Brady Dewitt breaks to the outside on a kickoff return for the Royals in a league IV matchup at home Sept. 11. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff junior Brady Dewitt on the kickoff return for the Royals in a league IV matchup at home Sept. 11. Bill Landon photo

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 8

0 49

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply