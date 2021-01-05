Whaling Museum to host virtual Trivia Night Jan. 7

Time to show off your smarts! Join the Whaling Museum of Cold Spring Harbor for a virtual Trivia Night for adults on Thursday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. This month’s theme is FOOD. Don’t worry, you’re not breaking any resolutions, just come with your best foodie facts! Win bragging rights and museum passes. ​Free to play. $5 suggested donation appreciated. 
Keep an eye on their social media posts in the upcoming week for a trivia hint or two! Follow them on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram For more information, call 631-367-3418 or visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

