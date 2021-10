Whaling Museum to host virtual Artist Talk with Jeremy Dennis

Virtual Artist’s Talk – corrected from last week’s calendar

The Whaling Museum of Cold Spring Harbor will host a virtual Artist Talk with fine art photographer Jeremy Dennis on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. Dennis’s photography explores indigenous identity, cultural assimilation, and the ancestral traditional practices of the Shinnecock Indian Nation, of which he is a tribal member. Free but $10 suggested donation appreciated. To register, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org or call 367-3418.