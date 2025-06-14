Home Arts & Entertainment Whaling Museum seeks volunteers for upcoming summer programs/events
Whaling Museum seeks volunteers for upcoming summer programs/events
The Whaling Museum and Education Center, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor seeks enthusiastic and helpful Museum Program Assistants age 13+ for their family programs and events. If you love helping with crafts and working with kids, the museum would love to hear from you. Have fun, make a difference, and give back to the community!
Volunteers will:
-Assist with preparing crafts and activities
-Work with families and children to complete crafts
-Assist with summer camp at the museum
-Contribute to collections research and care
-Help out with museum maintenance
-Receive community service credit for your time
CURRENT MUSEUM PROGRAM ASSISTANT OPPORTUNITIES:
- July & August – Tuesday – Sunday | 10:30AM – 1:30PM & 1:30 – 4:30PM
- August Summer Camp – Week of August 18 – 22 | 9:00AM – 2:00PM – work full camp week
- August Summer Camp – Week of August 25 – 29 | 9:00AM – 2:00PM – work full camp week
- Sea Glass Festival – July 20 from 9:00AM – 5:30PM (full & half day shifts will be available)
For more information and to apply, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org/volunteer.