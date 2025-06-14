Whaling Museum seeks volunteers for upcoming summer programs/events

The Whaling Museum and Education Center, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor seeks enthusiastic and helpful Museum Program Assistants age 13+ for their family programs and events. If you love helping with crafts and working with kids, the museum would love to hear from you. Have fun, make a difference, and give back to the community! The Whaling Museum and Education Center, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor seeks enthusiastic and helpful Museum Program Assistants age 13+ for their family programs and events. If you love helping with crafts and working with kids, the museum would love to hear from you. Have fun, make a difference, and give back to the community!

Volunteers will:

-Assist with preparing crafts and activities

-Work with families and children to complete crafts

-Assist with summer camp at the museum

-Contribute to collections research and care

-Help out with museum maintenance

-Receive community service credit for your time

CURRENT MUSEUM PROGRAM ASSISTANT OPPORTUNITIES: July & August – Tuesday – Sunday | 10:30AM – 1:30PM & 1:30 – 4:30PM

August Summer Camp

August Summer Camp – Week of August 25 – 29 | 9:00AM – 2:00PM – work full camp week

Sea Glass Festival – July 20 from 9:00AM – 5:30PM (full & half day shifts will be available)

For more information and to apply, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org/volunteer.