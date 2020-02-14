1 of 18
Blaise Coppola after winning a bout. Photo by Bill Landon
Robert Kryger takes his opponent to the mat. Photo by Bill Landon
John Quishpilema tries to bring down his opponent. Photo by Bill Landon
Carlos Hernandez hugs it out after winning a bout. Photo by Bill Landon
Luke Myers looks for an opening. Photo by Bill Landon
Blaise Coppola gets his opponent to the mat. Photo by Bill Landon
Carlos Hernandez flips his opponent. Photo by Bill Landon
Jack Santigrossi. Photo by Bill Landon
Nathan Magiallano discusses tactics with his father. Photo by Bill Landon
Kevin Radmann struggles for dominance. Photo by Bill Landon
Jake Watchholder takes down his opponent. Photo by Bill Landon
Sean Martinez looks for dominance. Photo by Bill Landon
Ansel Then takes his opponent down. Photo by Bill Landon
Kevin Radmann looks for the pin. Photo by Bill Landon
Jack Santigrossi gets on top. Photo by Bill Landon
Nathan Magiallano looks for the two count. Photo by Bill Landon
Ryan Curry struggles for the pin. Photo by Bill Landon
Ryan Bruno tries to get his opponent on his back. Photo by Bill Landon

The Comsewogue Warriors wrestling team came out onto the mat Feb. 8 at the Eastport-South Manor high school, with several of their members finishing strong. 

Leading the way for Comsewogue in League V finals were Ansel Then with a second-place finish at 145 pounds, as did teammate Blaise Coppola at 160 pounds. At 220 pounds, it was Cole Blatter who finished in the No. 2 spot. 

The Warriors look to build on their success in the county championship round at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood Feb. 15-16. The wrestling season culminates with the NYSPHAA finals at the Times Union Center Feb. 28-29.

