Warriors triumph during Senior Night

After losing to East Hampton in early January, Comsewogue had a score to settle. This time, however, the Warriors were at full strength, outpacing the visiting Bonackers 64-46 on Tuesday, Feb. 7, during their Senior Night celebration.

Comsewogue opened the second half protecting a 10-point lead that grew to 20 in the third quarter. With a healthy cushion, head coach Joel Sutherland flushed his bench.

The Comsewogue seniors led the way in victory, with Colin Strohm netting 23 points, Austin Nesbitt banking 16 and Hayden Morris-Gray adding 14. Teammates Ryan Harding, Mikey Bernzott and Aidan Bayer scored three points apiece, with Cole Keating adding two in the Div. IV matchup.

The win lifts the Warriors to 12-3 in league, 15-5 overall, to conclude their regular season. The playoffs begin Saturday, Feb. 11.

Pictured clockwise, from above: Senior night at Comsewogue High School; Comsewogue senior Hayden Morris-Gray lays up for two; and Warrior Nation.

— Photos by Bill Landon