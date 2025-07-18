Wardenclyffe Laboratory in Shoreham celebrates Nikola Tesla’s birthday in style

1 of 17

By Bill Landon

It was an evening of science, technology and innovation along with a celebration of Nikola Tesla’s 169th birthday remembrance at the Tesla Science Center’s historic Wardenclyffe Laboratory in Shoreham Saturday night, July 12 , from 5 to 9 p.m.

There was live music featuring The Acoustic Downtime band, robotic interactive displays, science exhibits and a variety of food trucks.

Shawn Barnes, the vice chairman of the Space Force, spoke to the gathered crowd about the mission of the newly created branch of our armed forces with recruiting information as they look to inspire the next-generation patriots.

There were hands-on activities, groundbreaking exhibits in technology and renewable energy – all celebrating the legacy of Nikola Tesla..

—Photos by Bill Landon