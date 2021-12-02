Ward Melville too much for Centereach SportsTimes of Smithtown by Bill Landon - December 2, 2021 0 3 1 of 24 Tommy Engel drives the lane for the Patriots in their season opener against Centereach Nov 30. Bill Landon Photo Will Kiernan drives the lane for Centereach in their season opener on the road against Ward Melville Nov 30. Bill Landon photo Tariq Earl battles in the paint for the Cougars in their season opener on the road against Ward Melville Nov 30. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville senior Tommy Ribaudo goes up for the score for the Patriots in their season opener against Centereach Nov 30. Bill Landon Photo Tariq Earl with the rebound for the Cougars in their season opener on the road against Ward Melville Nov 30. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville senior forward Frank Carroll boxes out Sean Connor in the Patriots season opener against Centereach Nov 30. Bill Landon Photo Tommy Ribaudo battles his way to the rim for the Patriots in their season opener against Centereach Nov 30. Bill Landon Photo Ward Melville senior forward Frank Carroll boxes out Sean Connor in the Patriots season opener against Centereach Nov 30. Bill Landon Photo Derek Zheng drives the baseline for the Cougars in their season opener on the road against Ward Melville. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville senior guard Michael Dargan shoots from the baseline for the Patriots in their season opener against Centereach Nov 30. Bill Landon Photo Ward Melville senior guard Josh Horvath goes to the rim for the Patriots in their season opener against Centereach Nov 30. Bill Landon Photo Xander Torres drives the baseline for Centereach in their season opener on the road against Ward Melville Nov 30. Bill Landon photo Tommy Ribaudo lets a three pointer fly for the Patriots in their season opener against Centereach Nov 30. Bill Landon Photo Timmy McCarthy lays up for two for Centereach in their season opener on the road against Ward Melville Nov 30. Bill Landon photo Tommy Ribaudo drives the lane for the Patriots in their season opener against Centereach Nov 30. Bill Landon Photo Ward Melville senior guard Tommy Ribaudo drives the lane for the Patriots in their season opener against Centereach Nov 30. Bill Landon Photo Timmy McCarthy scores from the paint for Centereach in their season opener on the road against Ward Melville Nov 30. Bill Landon photo Ryan Tully shoots for the Cougars in their season opener on the road against Ward Melville. Bill Landon photo Ward Melville sophomore guard KJ Anderson goes to the rim for the Patriots against Tariq Earl in their season opener Nov 3. Photo by Bill Landon Derek Zheng passes inside for the Cougars in their season opener on the road against Ward Melville. Bill Landon photo Logan Norman goes up for two for the Cougars in their season opener on the road against Ward Melville. Bill Landon photo Logan Norman shoots from the top of the key for Centereach in their season opener on the road against Ward Melville Nov 30. Bill Landon photo Xander Torres with the jumper for Centereach in their season opener on the road against Ward Melville Nov 30. Bill Landon photo Will Kiernan goes up for the score for the Cougars in their season opener on the road against Ward Melville. Bill Landon photo The Cougars of Centereach a League IV team took on the League I powerhouse Ward Melville in their season opener in a non-league matchup on the road Nov 30. The Patriots dominated the first 8 minutes of play but the Cougars chipped away in the second quarter to slow the Patriots surge. Ward Melville sophomore KJ Anderson had the hot hand in the second half on his way to a team high of 14 points to put the game away 68-34. Seniors Tommy Ribaudo banked 11 points and Tommy Engle and Frank Carroll netted 9 points apiece. Timmy McCarthy led the way for the Centereach nailing 12 points with help from teammates Tariq Earl and Will Kiernan who scored 5 points each. Centereach has another non-league contest before they host their League season opener at home against North Babylon Dec 7. Game time is 5:45 p.m. The Patriots have three more non-league games before their League season opens at Connetquot Dec 14. Tip-off is 6:45 pm.