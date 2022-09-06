Ward Melville Patriots sweep three

1 of 35

Last year’s League II powerhouse Smithtown East came knocking on Ward Melville’s door in the opening round of the 2022 campaign in which both teams lost just one game last season. The Bulls of Smithtown East finished at 10-1 in league last season, and the Patriots went 11-1 which set the tone in the first set.

Both teams stayed within three points of one another in the opening game that required the Patriots to win by two with a 27-25 victory. The second round saw both teams swapping the lead several times but the Patriots were able hold off the charging Bulls to take the second set 25-23. The Patriots stretched their legs in the third set breaking out to an 8-point lead thanks in part to a strong performance from the service line winning it 25-16 for the sweep at home Sept. 2.

Both teams are back in action Sept. 7 when Ward Melville travels to Bay Shore for non-league game at 4:15 p.m., and Smithtown East travels to Centereach with a 4 p.m. start.