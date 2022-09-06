Ward Melville Patriots sweep three

Ward Melville Patriots sweep three

by -
0 7
1 of 35
Smithtown East senior Emma Cawley battles with Bailee Williams at net in the Bulls season opener against Ward Melville Sept 2. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Mackenzie Heaney puts the play in play for the Patriots in their season opener against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo
Doesn't agree with the call
Point Ward Melville
Ward Melville senior Mackenzie Heaney puts the play in play for the Patriots in their season opener against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Jasmine Gandolfo lets one go in the Patriots season opener against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Gianna Hogan from service in the Patriots season opener against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Sophia DiGirolamo from service in the Patriots season opener against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East senior Emma Cawley battles at net in the Bulls season opener against Ward Melville Sept 2. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Gianna Hogan sets the play in the Patriots season opener against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo
15 ?
Ward Melville senior Sophia DiGirolamo spikes at net in the Patriots season opener against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Mackenzie Heaney sets the play in the Patriots season opener against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Sophia DiGirolamo sets the play in the Patriots season opener against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Jasmine Gandolfo spikes at net in the Patriots season opener against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Mackenzie Heaney from the service line in the Patriots season opener against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East junior Ava Nucci puts the ball in play in the Bulls season opener against Ward Melville Sept 2. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East junior Mia Sullivan puts the ball in play in the Bulls season opener against Ward Melville Sept 2. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East senior Emma Cawley’s kill shot in the Bulls season opener against Ward Melville Sept 2. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East co-captain Karson Catalanotto sets the play in the Bulls season opener against Ward Melville Sept 2. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East senior Emma Cawley spikes at net in the Bulls season opener against Ward Melville Sept 2. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East co-captain Madi Berroyer from the service line in the Bulls season opener against Ward Melville Sept 2. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East co-captain Karson Catalanotto in the Bulls season opener against Ward Melville Sept 2. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East co-captain Karson Catalanotto from service in the Bulls season opener against Ward Melville Sept 2. Bill Landon photo
Point Smithtown East
Smithtown East keeps the ball in play.
Smithtown East junior Ava Nucci puts the ball in play in the Bulls season opener against Ward Melville Sept 2. Bill Landon photo
Point Smithtown East.
Smithtown East senior Emma Cawley tips the ball at net in the Bulls season opener against Ward Melville Sept 2. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East co-captain Madi Berroyer sets the ball in the Bulls season opener against Ward Melville Sept 2. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East senior Emma Cawley battles at net in the Bulls season opener against Ward Melville Sept 2. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East co-captain Karson Catalanotto sets the play in the Bulls season opener against Ward Melville Sept 2. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East senior Emma Cawley spikes at net in the Bulls season opener against Ward Melville Sept 2. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East senior Allie Kahn sets the play for the Bulls in their season opener against Ward Melville Sept 2. Bill Landon photo

Last year’s League II powerhouse Smithtown East came knocking on Ward Melville’s door in the opening round of the 2022 campaign in which both teams lost just one game last season. The Bulls of Smithtown East finished at 10-1 in league last season, and the Patriots went 11-1 which set the tone in the first set. 

Both teams stayed within three points of one another in the opening game that required the Patriots to win by two with a 27-25 victory. The second round saw both teams swapping the lead several times but the Patriots were able hold off the charging Bulls to take the second set 25-23. The Patriots stretched their legs in the third set breaking out to an 8-point lead thanks in part to a strong performance from the service line winning it 25-16 for the sweep at home Sept. 2. 

Both teams are back in action Sept. 7 when Ward Melville travels to Bay Shore for non-league game at 4:15 p.m., and Smithtown East travels to Centereach with a 4 p.m. start.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 67

0 64

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply