Ward Melville Patriots power past Bellport Clippers

Ward Melville Patriots power past Bellport Clippers

by -
0 4
1 of 13
Ward Melville senior Pearl Kenny fights for the rebound at home against Bellport. Photo by Bill Landon
Pearl Kenny lays up for two for the Patriots in a home game against Bellport. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Kyra Gianelli hits a three pointer at home against Bellport. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Catie Edson drives the baseline in a home game against Bellport. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Julia Greek scores for the Patriots in a home game against Bellport. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Catie Edson nails a three pointer in a home game against Bellport. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Kaitlyn Lawrence shoots for the Patriots in a home game against Bellport. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Kaitlyn Lawrence scores for the Patriots in a home game against Bellport. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore forward Addison Dellaporta battles down low for the Patriots in a home game against Bellport. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Catie Edson drives the baseline in a home game against Bellport. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Grace Balocca drives the baseline in a home game against Bellport. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Julia Greek scores two of her 25 points for the Patriots in a home game against Bellport. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Catie Edson lays up for two in a home game against Bellport. Bill Landon photo

The Patriots of Ward Melville (12-2) went on the attack Feb. 6 against Bellport, fueled by Julia Greek’s perimeter shooting in a Division II matchup. Tied for first place in the division, the Patriots powered their way past Bellport for the 75-55 win looking to bolster their postseason seeding.  

Greek, no stranger to the top of the scoring chart scored four triples, five field goals and three free throws for 25 points. Catie Edson followed with 15 points and Kyra Gianelli banked 13.  

The win lifts the Patriots first place in the division with one game remaining before postseason play begins Feb. 14.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 255

0 153

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply