Ward Melville Patriots power past Bellport Clippers

The Patriots of Ward Melville (12-2) went on the attack Feb. 6 against Bellport, fueled by Julia Greek’s perimeter shooting in a Division II matchup. Tied for first place in the division, the Patriots powered their way past Bellport for the 75-55 win looking to bolster their postseason seeding.

Greek, no stranger to the top of the scoring chart scored four triples, five field goals and three free throws for 25 points. Catie Edson followed with 15 points and Kyra Gianelli banked 13.

The win lifts the Patriots first place in the division with one game remaining before postseason play begins Feb. 14.