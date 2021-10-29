Ward Melville Patriots pickoff Bay Shore Marauders 41-O

1 of 5

By Bill Landon

The Ward Melville Patriots steamrolled over visiting Bay Shore in a 41-0 rout at home Oct. 22. It started when wide receiver Nolan Fontana punched in from 6 yards out for the opening score. Senior quarterback Chris Prussen ripped a 42-yarder to find the endzone at the 3:38 mark of the 1st quarter and with Jackson Weber’s foot, led 14-0. Nick Gaffney answered the call in the 2nd quarter with a pair of short yardage touchdowns to lead 28-0 at the half. At the 8-minute mark in the 3rd Gaffney struck again with a short run for the score to put the Patriots out front 34-0. Running back Jack Woodworth sealed the deal with a late game 10-yard run for six and with Weber’s kick completed the 41-0 shutout.

Prussen led his team in yardage with 111 yards on 8 attempts and Gaffney covered 86 yards on 11 carries.

The win lifts the Patriots to 5-2. The team will play their regular season finale on the road against William Floyd.

Photos by Bill Landon