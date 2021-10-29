Ward Melville Patriots pickoff Bay Shore Marauders 41-O

Ward Melville junior Nick Gaffney out of the backfield for the Patriots Oct 22. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Nick Gaffney out of the backfield for the Patriots Oct 22. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Ethan Buscaglia punts the ball in a home game against Bay Shore Oct 22. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Trevor Murray finds a hole for the Patriots Oct 22. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior quarterback Chris Prussen on a keeper at home against Bay Shore Oct 22. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior quarterback Chris Prussen throws deep against Bay Shore Oct 22. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

The Ward Melville Patriots steamrolled over visiting Bay Shore in a 41-0 rout at home Oct. 22. It started when wide receiver Nolan Fontana punched in from 6 yards out for the opening score. Senior quarterback Chris Prussen ripped a 42-yarder to find the endzone at the 3:38 mark of the 1st quarter and with Jackson Weber’s foot, led 14-0. Nick Gaffney answered the call in the 2nd quarter with a pair of short yardage touchdowns to lead 28-0 at the half. At the 8-minute mark in the 3rd Gaffney struck again with a short run for the score to put the Patriots out front 34-0. Running back Jack Woodworth sealed the deal with a late game 10-yard run for six and with Weber’s kick completed the 41-0 shutout.  

Prussen led his team in yardage with 111 yards on 8 attempts and Gaffney covered 86 yards on 11 carries. 

The win lifts the Patriots to 5-2. The team  will play their regular season finale on the road against William Floyd. 

 Photos by Bill Landon

