Ward Melville Patriots pen Bulls

Down by two sets, Smithtown East girls volleyball rallied in set three to tie the game, 22. All were looking to stay alive but Ward Melville’s relentless offensive attack was too much to handle on Oct. 27.

Sophomores Emma Bradshaw and Alexa Gandolfo delivered 19 kills between them, powering the Patriots to a three-game sweep, 25-13, 25-19, 25-22, in the quarterfinal Class AA playoff round. The win propels the No. 2 Patriots to the semifinals on Tuesday, Nov. 1, where they’ll square off against No. 3 Bay Shore at home.

Game time is scheduled at 4 p.m. Admission tickets can be purchased online at gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAXI.