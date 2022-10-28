Ward Melville Patriots pen Bulls

Ward Melville Patriots pen Bulls

Patriots win. Photo by Bill Landon
Timeout Smithtown East. Landon photo
Smithtown East co-captain Karson Catalanotto spikes the ball for the Bulls in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal Oct. 27. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East’s Mia Sullivan digs one out for the Bulls in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal Oct. 27. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East co-captain Karson Catalanotto spikes the ball for the Bulls in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal Oct. 27. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East’s Jayda Feeney battles Bailee Williams in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal Oct. 27. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore Alexa Gandolfo spikes at net for the Patriots in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal round at home Oct. 27. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Sophia DiGirolamo spikes at net for the Patriots in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal round at home Oct. 27. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East senior Emma Cawley battles at net for the Bulls in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal Oct. 27. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East co-captain Karson Catalanotto sets the play for the Bulls in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal Oct. 27. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East junior Julia Cerullo from the service line for the Bulls in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal Oct. 27. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East junior Lilly Schwartz keeps the ball in play for the Bulls in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal Oct. 27. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East senior Allie Kahn from the service line for the Bulls in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal Oct. 27. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East’s Mia Sullivan keeps the ball in play for the Bulls in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal Oct. 27. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East junior Ava Finnamore spikes at net for the Bulls in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal Oct. 27. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East’s Mia Sullivan keeps the ball in play for the Bulls in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal Oct. 27. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East juniors Ava Finnamore and Jadya Feeney battle at net for the Bulls in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal Oct. 27. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East junior Ava Nucci serves the ball for the Bulls in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal Oct. 27. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East senior Emma Cawley battles at net for the Bulls in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal Oct. 27. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East seniors Emma Cawley with a kill shot for the Bulls in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal Oct. 27. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East co-captain Karson Catalanotto serves the ball for the Bulls in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal Oct. 27. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown East seniors Emma Cawley and Allie Kahn battle at net for the Bulls in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal Oct. 27. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Kelsey McCaffrey keeps the ball in play for the Patriots in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal round at home Oct. 27. Bill Landon photo
Point, Patriots. Credit: Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Mackenzie Heaney from the service line for the Patriots in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal round at home Oct. 27. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Gianna Hogan serves for the Patriots in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal round at home Oct. 27. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Sophia DiGirolamo from the service line for the Patriots in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal round at home Oct. 27. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Bailee Williams drops the ball in for the point in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal round at home Oct. 27. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Mackenzie Heaney sets the play for the Patriots in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal round at home Oct. 27. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore Emma Bradshaw from the service line for the Patriots in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal round at home Oct. 27. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Sophia DiGirolamo keeps the ball in play for the Patriots in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal round at home Oct. 27. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore Alexa Gandolfo spikes at net for the Patriots in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal round at home Oct. 27. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville’s Emma Bradshaw (l) and Jasmine Gandolfo battle at net for the Patriots in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal round at home Oct. 27. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Gianna Hogan sets the play for the Patriots in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal round at home Oct. 27. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Sophia DiGirolamo sets the play for the Patriots in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal round at home Oct. 27. Bill Landon photo

Down by two sets, Smithtown East girls volleyball rallied in set three to tie the game, 22. All were looking to stay alive but Ward Melville’s relentless offensive attack was too much to handle on Oct. 27.

Sophomores Emma Bradshaw and Alexa Gandolfo delivered 19 kills between them, powering the Patriots to a three-game sweep, 25-13, 25-19, 25-22, in the quarterfinal Class AA playoff round. The win propels the No. 2 Patriots to the semifinals on Tuesday, Nov. 1, where they’ll square off against No. 3 Bay Shore at home.

Game time is scheduled at 4 p.m. Admission tickets can be purchased online at gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAXI.

