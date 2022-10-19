Ward Melville Patriots down Raiders in 5

Ward Melville senior Christian Reina and Carlo Fontanini battle at net for the Patriots in a road game against Pat-Med Oct 18. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Christian Reina with a kill shot for the Patriots in a road game against Pat-Med Oct 18. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Shawn Legge spikes the ball for the Patriots in a road game against Pat-Med Oct 18. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Adam Persky battles at net for the Patriots in a road game against Pat-Med Oct 18. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Jaron Popp with a kill shot for the Patriots in a road game against Pat-Med Oct 18. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville’s Shawn Legge and Carlo Fontanini battle at net for the Patriots in a road game against Pat-Med Oct 18. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore Kyle Fagan with a kill shot for the Patriots in a road game against Pat-Med Oct 18. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Jaron Popp keeps the ball in play in for the Patriots in a road game against Pat-Med Oct 18. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Jaron Popp drops the ball in for the Patriots in a road game against Pat-Med Oct 18. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Keelan Sohl keeps the ball in play for the Patriots in a road game against Pat-Med Oct 18. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore Kyle Fagan with a block for the Patriots in a road game against Pat-Med Oct 18. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Keelan Sohl sets the play for the Patriots in a road game against Pat-Med Oct 18. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore Kyle Fagan keeps the ball in play for the Patriots in a road game against Pat-Med Oct 18. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Richie Ragonese digs one out for the Patriots in a road game against Pat-Med Oct 18. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Keelan Sohl sets the play for the Patriots in a road game against Pat-Med Oct 18. Bill Landon photo
Advantage Patriots. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore Andrew Desimone sets the play for the Patriots in a road game against Pat-Med Oct 18. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore Kyle Fagan spikes at net for the Patriots in a road game against Pat-Med Oct 18. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville #2 from the service line for the Patriots in a road game against Pat-Med Oct 18. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Jaron Popp from the service line for the Patriots in a road game against Pat-Med Oct 18. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore Kyle Fagan from the service line for the Patriots in a road game against Pat-Med Oct 18. Bill Landon photo

When Ward Melville, who sits atop the division leaderboard at 11-1, matched up against the Patchogue-Medford Raiders at 10-2 in a road game, it took five sets to determine the outcome in the Oct. 18 showdown.

The Raiders took the Patriots to the fence in the first set edging their opponents, 30-28. Ward Melville answered in the second set putting the Raiders away, 25-14, to make it a new game. Pat-Med held on in the third set winning, 25-22, but again the Patriots countered with a 26-24 win in the fourth forcing a game five. Unlike the other four, the fifth set winner needed only 15 points for the decision, and the Patriots decided it 15-10 to take the 3-2 victory.

The win lifts the Patriots to 12-1 and will host Connetquot also, 12-1, Thursday, Oct. 20, in the regular season finale for the division title. Post season play begins Wednesday, Oct. 26.

