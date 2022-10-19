Ward Melville Patriots down Raiders in 5

1 of 21

When Ward Melville, who sits atop the division leaderboard at 11-1, matched up against the Patchogue-Medford Raiders at 10-2 in a road game, it took five sets to determine the outcome in the Oct. 18 showdown.

The Raiders took the Patriots to the fence in the first set edging their opponents, 30-28. Ward Melville answered in the second set putting the Raiders away, 25-14, to make it a new game. Pat-Med held on in the third set winning, 25-22, but again the Patriots countered with a 26-24 win in the fourth forcing a game five. Unlike the other four, the fifth set winner needed only 15 points for the decision, and the Patriots decided it 15-10 to take the 3-2 victory.

The win lifts the Patriots to 12-1 and will host Connetquot also, 12-1, Thursday, Oct. 20, in the regular season finale for the division title. Post season play begins Wednesday, Oct. 26.