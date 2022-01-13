Ward Melville Patriots beat Bay Shore

1 of 15

Once again Ward Melville senior Tommy Engel led his team in scoring in a League II matchup against Bay Shore, scoring 16 points for a 59-49 victory at home Jan. 11.

Teammates Tommy Ribaudo and KJ Anderson each scored 12 points apiece and Lorenzo Beaton banked seven. Seniors Frank Carroll, Michael Dargan and Josh Horvath netted four points each. The win lifts the Patriots to 5-1 in the league, 10-2 overall. Ward Melville is one game behind Northport who sits atop the leaderboard.

The Patriots are back in action Jan. 14 with a road game against Walt Whitman. Game time is 7 p.m.