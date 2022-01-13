Ward Melville Patriots beat Bay Shore

Ward Melville Patriots beat Bay Shore

Ward Melville senior Tommy Ribaudo with the jumper for the Patriots in a league II matchup at home against Bay Shore. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Tommy Ribaudo muscles his way to the rim for the Patriots in a league II matchup at home against Bay Shore. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Tommy Ribaudo drives the lane for the Patriots in a league II matchup at home against Bay Shore. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Tommy Ribaudo drives the baseline for the Patriots in a league II matchup at home against Bay Shore. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Tommy Engel takes flight scoring two of his 16 points for the Patriots at home against Bay Shore Jan 11. Photo by Bill Landon
Time out Ward Melville
Ward Melville senior Michael Dargan lays up for two for the Patriots at home against Bay Shore Jan 11. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore forward Lorenzo Beaton banks two for the Patriots at home against Bay Shore Jan 11. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore KJ Anderson lays up for two for the Patriots at home against Bay Shore Jan 11. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore KJ Anderson lays up for two for the Patriots at home against Bay Shore Jan 11. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore KJ Anderson battles under the boards for the Patriots at home against Bay Shore Jan 11. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Josh Horvath with a put back for the Patriots at home against Bay Shore Jan 11. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Josh Horvath looks for the rebound at home against Bay Shore Jan 11. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Josh Horvath with the rebound for the Patriots at home against Bay Shore Jan 11. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior forward Frank Carroll looks for the rebound for the Patriots at home against Bay Shore Jan 11. Photo by Bill Landon

Once again Ward Melville senior Tommy Engel led his team in scoring in a League II matchup against Bay Shore, scoring 16 points for a 59-49 victory at home Jan. 11.

Teammates Tommy Ribaudo and KJ Anderson each scored 12 points apiece and Lorenzo Beaton banked seven. Seniors Frank Carroll, Michael Dargan and Josh Horvath netted four points each. The win lifts the Patriots to 5-1 in the league, 10-2 overall. Ward Melville is one game behind Northport who sits atop the leaderboard.

The Patriots are back in action Jan. 14 with a road game against Walt Whitman. Game time is 7 p.m.

 

