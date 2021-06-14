Ward Melville Patriot defense locks down Bay Shore Marauders

1 of 25

Ward Melville — No. 4 seed — hosted Bay Shore — No. 5 — in Division I boys lacrosse playoff action where the Patriot defense shut the Marauders down in the second half for a 7-3 victory Jun. 11.

Ward Melville junior Tyler Flynn scored twice, and five different teammates each scored once. Protecting a 3-goal lead at the half, the Patriots defense allowed one goal in the final minute of the game.

The win lifts the Patriots to 12-3 on the season and advance to the semi-final round. Ward Melville expected to travel to Huntington to face the No. 1 seed, but Sachem North at No. 9 picked off the Blue Devils gifting the Patriots with another home playoff game Monday Jun. 14. Face-off is at 4 p.m.