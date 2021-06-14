Ward Melville Patriot defense locks down Bay Shore Marauders

Full house. Bill Landon photo
Standing room only.
Tyler Flynn shoots for the Patriots in a playoff win against Bay Shore June 11. Photo by Bill Landon
Tyler Flynn fires at the cage for the Patriots in a playoff win against Bay Shore. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior midfielder James Araneo eyes a shot on goal for the Patriots at home June 11. Bill Landon photo
Stands are filled. Bill Landon photo
Christopher Simonton after a Patriot goal. Bill Landon photo
Patriots celebrate. Photo by Bill Landon
The crowds are back. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Christopher Simonton passes for the Patriots in a 7-3 playoff win at home June 11. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Zachary Licavoli with a save. Bill Landon photo
Senior midfielder Jason Flynn shoots for the Patriots in a playoff win against Bay Shore. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Christopher Simonton looks inside for the Patriots in a 7-3 playoff win at home June 11. Bill Landon photo
Patriots celebrate.
Ward Melville sophomore Nikolas Barbero looks for a cutter for the Patriots in a home game against Bay Shore. Photo by Bill Landon
Patriots celebrate. Photo by Bill Landon
Tyler Flynn gets ready to uncork one for the Patriots in a playoff win against Bay Shore. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Jason Flynn in traffic in a 7-3 playoff win over Bay Shore June 11. Bill Landon photo
Senior midfielder James Araneo’s shot on goal for the Patriots in a home playoff victory against Bay Shore June 11. Bill Landon photo
Full house.
The visiting Bay Shore fans.
Ward Melville senior Christopher Sohl with another faceoff grab for the Patriots in a 7-3 playoff win at home June 11. Bill Landon photo
Full house. Bill Landon photo
Crowd on their feet. Bill Landon photo
The Patriots home crowd.

Ward Melville — No. 4 seed — hosted Bay Shore — No. 5 — in Division I boys lacrosse playoff action where the Patriot defense shut the Marauders down in the second half for a 7-3 victory Jun. 11.

Ward Melville junior Tyler Flynn scored twice, and five different teammates each scored once. Protecting a 3-goal lead at the half, the Patriots defense allowed one goal in the final minute of the game.

The win lifts the Patriots to 12-3 on the season and advance to the semi-final round. Ward Melville expected to travel to Huntington to face the No. 1 seed, but Sachem North at No. 9 picked off the Blue Devils gifting the Patriots with another home playoff game Monday Jun. 14. Face-off is at 4 p.m.

